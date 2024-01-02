logo Zinfos974

Newsletter

S'abonner

logo Zinfos974

Annonces légales
Avis de marché
Publireportage
piment zinfos
Revenir à la rubrique : International

Corée du Sud : Le leader de l’opposition poignardé en pleine conférence de presse

International

Lee Jae-myung, leader du Parti Démocratique et de l'opposition, a été poignardé au cou alors qu'il visitait ce mardi un nouvel aéroport à Busan, en Corée du Sud. L'homme politique a été hospitalisé et aurait survécu à l'attaque, selon les médias locaux.

Ecrit par N.P. – le mardi 02 janvier 2024 à 07H30
Capture d'écran MBCNews

Selon l’agence de presse coréenne Yonhap, citée par France 24 , l’assaillant a été arrêté juste après les faits, qui se sont déroulés alors que Lee Jae-myung répondait aux questions des journalistes lors d’une conférence de presse.

 

Partager cet article
Thèmes : Corée du Sud | Lee Jae-myung | PU1
S’abonner
Notification pour
0 Commentaires
Commentaires en ligne
Afficher tous les commentaires

En continu

TOP 10

Dans la même rubrique

Japon : Alerte au tsunami après un séisme de magnitude 7.4 ce lundi

Après un important séisme dans le centre du pays ce lundi matin, plusieurs régions sont placées en alerte tsunami. Tous les habitants de cette zone sont appelés à évacuer vers les hauteurs, des vagues pouvant atteindre jusqu’à 5 mètres de hauteur sont redoutées.

Un 2e État américain juge Donald Trump inéligible à la présidence

Après le Colorado la semaine dernière, c’est l’État du Maine qui vient d’exclure l’ex-président américain de la course à la primaire républicaine. Ils s’appuient sur le 14e amendement de la Constitution qui rend inéligible toute personne ayant participé à une insurrection.