Ville de Saint-Joseph : Avis de publicité supplémentaire – Marché de fournitures

MARCHE DE FOURNITURES

1- Identification de l’organisme qui passe le marché : COMMUNE DE SAINT-JOSEPH – Service Commande Publique – 240, rue Raphaël BABET (PAC) BP 1 – 97480 Saint-Joseph – Tél : 0262358009 – Courriel : scp@saintjoseph.re

2- Objet du marché : ACHAT DE FOURNITURES ET DE MATÉRIAUX DE CONSTRUCTION ET ROUTIERS POUR LES SERVICES TECHNIQUES – ANNÉE 2024

3- Lots :

Lot 1 : Serrures et cadenas : Minimum 1000 € HT / Maximum 40000 € HT;

Lot 2 : Peintures : Minimum 25000 € HT / Maximum 100000 € HT;

Lot 3 : Signalisation et équipement routier : Minimum 25000 € HT / Maximum 120000 € HT;

Lot 4 : Ciment : Minimum 25000 € HT / Maximum 150000 € HT;

Lot 5 : Bordures, caniveaux, dalles réductrices, éléments de regards, poutrelles, hourdis : Minimum 15000 € HT / Maximum 100000 € HT;

Lot 6 : Cadres bétons préfabriqués (dalots) : Minimum 4000 € HT / Maximum 300000 € HT;

Lot 7 : Plaques de plâtres(BA) et accessoires : Minimum 5000 € HT / Maximum 40000 € HT;

Lot 8 : Produits de marquage routier : Minimum 2000 € HT / Maximum 50000 € HT;

Lot 9 : Portes : Minimum 1000 € HT / Maximum 50000 € HT;

Lot 10 : Sol souple : Minimum 1000 € HT / Maximum 50000 € HT;

4- Conditions d’obtention du cahier des charges et des documents additionnels : Le dossier de consultation des entreprises (n°24AO003) peut être téléchargé gratuitement sur le profil d’acheteur : https://saintjoseph.achatpublic.com/. Les candidats peuvent également consulter l’avis d’appel public à la concurrence envoyé pour publication à titre principal au supplément du JOUE (http://ted.europa.eu), au BOAMP sous le n°24_24231 (http://www.boamp.fr) et sur le profil d’acheteur susmentionné.

5- Date d’envoi pour publication de l’AAPC au JOUE et au BOAMP : 27/02/2024.

6- Type de procédure : Appel d’offres ouvert

7- Date et heure limites de remise des offres : MARDI 02 AVRIL 2024 à 16H00 (heure locale).