ILEVA : Avis d’appel public à la concurrence

I. IDENTIFICATION DU POUVOIR ADJUDICATEUR
ILEVA – SYNDICAT MIXTE DE TRAITEMENT DES DECHETS DES MICROREGIONS SUD ET OUEST DE LA REUNION
17 chemin Joli Fond – Basse-Terre – BP 560 – 97410 Saint-Pierre
Tél. : 02 62 71 28 18 – Fax. : 02 62 71 28 22 – Email : courrier@ileva.re
Adresse internet : http://www.ileva.re / Adresse du profil d’acheteur : https://smtd-rso.e-marchespublics.com
II. PROCEDURE
Procédure adaptée ouverte.
III. OBJET DU MARCHE
1. Intitulé attribué : MAPA. REALISATION D’ANALYSE PHYSICO-CHIMIQUES ET MICROBIOLOGIQUE SUR AMENDEMENT ORGANIQUE SELON LA NORME NFU 44-051
2. Autres informations :
Division en tranches / lots : Il s’agit d’un marché ne comportant ni tranches ni lots.
Critères de jugement des offres : Critères énoncés dans les documents du marché.
Réf. Interne du DCE : M24ANALYSE-01/ Id DEMATIS n°993967/ Annonce BOAMP : 24-9737
Modalités de retrait du DCE : UNIQUEMENT sous format électronique sur le profil d’acheteur.
IV. DATE ET HEURES LIMITES DE REMISE DES OFFRES : VENDREDI 15 MARS 2024 à 12H00 (Heure de La Réunion -GMT + 4-)
V. DATE D’ENVOI DU PRESENT AVIS A LA PUBLICATION : LUNDI 29 JANVIER 2024