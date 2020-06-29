Découvrez la liste des nouveaux conseillers municipaux de Bras-Panon
Les électeurs panonnais ont rendu leur verdict en ce dimanche 28 juin. Exit Daniel Gonthier en place depuis 2001. Place à Jeannick Atchapa après une triangulaire très disputée avec le maire sortant mais aussi avec Jean-Hugues Ratenon, député de la 5e circonscription. Jeannick Atchapa réussi à s’emparer de la mairie avec 2520 voix, contre 2444 pour le maire sortant Daniel Gonthier et 1479 voix pour Jean Hugues Ratenon. Grâce à son score, Jeannick Atchapa et ses colistiers peuvent prétendre siéger dans la majorité alors que l'opposition doit se contenter des miettes. Découvrez la répartition du futur conseil municipal.
Par Christelle Boyer - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:16 | Lu 313 fois
Jeannick Atchapa
Daniel Gonthier
|1. M. Jeannick ATCHAPA
|2. Mme Micheline ALLY
|3. M. Thierry HENRIETTE
|4. Mme Nina ROGER
|5. M. Mario EDMOND
|6. Mme Suzie CELEMANI
|7. M. Charles MAILLOT
|8. Mme Clémentine IGOUFE
|9. M. Anselme ANNIBAL
|10. Mme Marie-Andrée DAMOUR
|11. M. Ludovic ALAMELOU
|12. Mme Lorraine MERGY
|13. M. Bertrand PICARD
|14. Mme Anne CANAGUY
|15. M. Eric ROUGET
|16. Mme Annie-Claude VIRAYE
|17. M. Jean Bernard LATCHIMY
|18. Mme Nadège BLAS
|19. M. Antoine CAPELOTAR
|20. Mme Nathalie SEYCHELLES
|21. M. Frédéric STAINCQ
|22. Mme Florence Marie-Andrée BOYER
|23. M. Damien LESTE
Jean-Hugues Ratenon
|1. M. Daniel GONTHIER
|2. Mme Carole SIN LEE SOU
|3. M. Gilles JEANSON
|4. Mme Marie-Line RÉOUTE
|5. M. François PERERA
|6. Mme Marie France ROUGET
|1. M. Jean Hugues RATENON
|2. Mme Flavie Emmanuelle ANNETTE
|3. M. Jean Michel DUFOUR
|4. Mme Gaëlle Marie Cindy DOUJY EP RAMPIERE