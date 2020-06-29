MENU ZINFOS
Découvrez la liste des nouveaux conseillers municipaux de Bras-Panon


Les électeurs panonnais ont rendu leur verdict en ce dimanche 28 juin. Exit Daniel Gonthier en place depuis 2001. Place à Jeannick Atchapa après une triangulaire très disputée avec le maire sortant mais aussi avec Jean-Hugues Ratenon, député de la 5e circonscription. Jeannick Atchapa réussi à s’emparer de la mairie avec 2520 voix, contre 2444 pour le maire sortant Daniel Gonthier et 1479 voix pour Jean Hugues Ratenon. Grâce à son score, Jeannick Atchapa et ses colistiers peuvent prétendre siéger dans la majorité alors que l'opposition doit se contenter des miettes. Découvrez la répartition du futur conseil municipal.

Par Christelle Boyer - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:16 | Lu 313 fois

Jeannick Atchapa
 
1. M. Jeannick ATCHAPA  
2. Mme Micheline ALLY  
3. M. Thierry HENRIETTE  
4. Mme Nina ROGER  
5. M. Mario EDMOND  
6. Mme Suzie CELEMANI  
7. M. Charles MAILLOT  
8. Mme Clémentine IGOUFE  
9. M. Anselme ANNIBAL  
10. Mme Marie-Andrée DAMOUR  
11. M. Ludovic ALAMELOU  
12. Mme Lorraine MERGY  
13. M. Bertrand PICARD  
14. Mme Anne CANAGUY  
15. M. Eric ROUGET  
16. Mme Annie-Claude VIRAYE  
17. M. Jean Bernard LATCHIMY  
18. Mme Nadège BLAS  
19. M. Antoine CAPELOTAR  
20. Mme Nathalie SEYCHELLES  
21. M. Frédéric STAINCQ  
22. Mme Florence Marie-Andrée BOYER  
23. M. Damien LESTE

Daniel Gonthier
 
1. M. Daniel GONTHIER  
2. Mme Carole SIN LEE SOU  
3. M. Gilles JEANSON  
4. Mme Marie-Line RÉOUTE  
5. M. François PERERA  
6. Mme Marie France ROUGET

Jean-Hugues Ratenon
 
1. M. Jean Hugues RATENON  
2. Mme Flavie Emmanuelle ANNETTE  
3. M. Jean Michel DUFOUR  
4. Mme Gaëlle Marie Cindy DOUJY EP RAMPIERE



