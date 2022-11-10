MENU ZINFOS
Vidéo - Deux avions se percutent lors d’un meeting aérien à Dallas


Le drame a eu lieu lors d’un meeting aérien à Dallas. Le nombre de victimes n’est pas encore connu.

Par - Publié le Dimanche 13 Novembre 2022 à 06:45

Vidéo - Deux avions se percutent lors d’un meeting aérien à Dallas
C’est lors d’un meeting aérien à l’aéroport Dallas Executive que le drame aérien a eu lieu. Il était 13h20, heure locale, hier lorsque deux avions sont rentrés en collision devant les spectateurs.

Les deux appareils sont un Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress et un Bell P-63 Kingcobra. L’administration fédérale de l’aviation ne sait combien de personnes étaient à bord.





Gaëtan Dumuids


