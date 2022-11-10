Vidéo - Deux avions se percutent lors d’un meeting aérien à Dallas

#BREAKING: New angle of the mid-air collision obtained by @WFAA shows B-17 and other aircraft flying formations at #WingsOverDallas at 1:21p today, when it was hit by a P-63 and fell to the ground over the airfield at Dallas Executive Airport (RBD). pic.twitter.com/6NAS93b3re

— Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 12, 2022

