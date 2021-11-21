MENU ZINFOS
Véhicule immobilisé pour 3 conducteurs circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance


En appui des compagnies de gendarmerie, les motocyclistes de l'escadron départemental de sécurité routière ont mené ce week-end de nombreuses actions de lutte contre l'insécurité routière en ciblant principalement les infractions graves génératrices d'accidents.

Par LG - Publié le Dimanche 21 Novembre 2021 à 18:32

Samedi 20 novembre, de 22h00 à 01h00, les militaires de la compagnie de Saint-Pierre, appuyés des motocyclistes de la brigade motorisée de Rivière Saint-Louis, ont mis en œuvre un service coordonné de contrôle des mobilités sur le secteur de la commune de Saint-Louis.

Au cours des deux postes de contrôle établis, 9 infractions ont été constatées et 3 immobilisations en fourrière ont été réalisées à l’encontre d’usagers circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance.

Les chiffres du week end : 

NOMBRE DE SERVICES RÉALISÉS :  12
NOMBRE D'INFRACTIONS :  44
NOMBRE DE RETENTION DE PERMIS : 22 
NOMBRE D’ALCOOLÉMIE : 5
NOMBRE DE CONDUITE SOUS STUPÉFIANTS : 4
NOMBRE D’IMMOBILISATION FOURRIÈRE:  11 dont 4 en fourrière
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ASSURANCE : 1
NOMBRE D'EXCES DE VITESSE :  32 par interception
NOMBRE DE NON PORT DE CEINTURE : 2
NOMBRE D’USAGE TÉLÉPHONE / DISTRACTEURS : 10
NOMBRE DE NON RESPECT PRIORITÉ / STOP / SENS INTERDIT / FEUX : 14
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT DE CONTRÔLE TECHNIQUE : 2
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ÉQUIPEMENT ET NON PORT DE CASQUE DES PILOTES DE DEUX-ROUES : 2
NOMBRE DE NUISANCE / POLLUTION ET DÉFAUT D’HOMOLOGATION : 3
NOMBRE DE REFUS D'OBTEMPÉRER : 1 (identifié)
 



