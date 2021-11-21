A la Une . Véhicule immobilisé pour 3 conducteurs circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance

Publié le Dimanche 21 Novembre 2021 à 18:32

Samedi 20 novembre, de 22h00 à 01h00, les militaires de la compagnie de Saint-Pierre, appuyés des motocyclistes de la brigade motorisée de Rivière Saint-Louis, ont mis en œuvre un service coordonné de contrôle des mobilités sur le secteur de la commune de Saint-Louis.



Au cours des deux postes de contrôle établis, 9 infractions ont été constatées et 3 immobilisations en fourrière ont été réalisées à l’encontre d’usagers circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance.



Les chiffres du week end :



NOMBRE DE SERVICES RÉALISÉS : 12

NOMBRE D'INFRACTIONS : 44

NOMBRE DE RETENTION DE PERMIS : 22

NOMBRE D’ALCOOLÉMIE : 5

NOMBRE DE CONDUITE SOUS STUPÉFIANTS : 4

NOMBRE D’IMMOBILISATION FOURRIÈRE: 11 dont 4 en fourrière

NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ASSURANCE : 1

NOMBRE D'EXCES DE VITESSE : 32 par interception

NOMBRE DE NON PORT DE CEINTURE : 2

NOMBRE D’USAGE TÉLÉPHONE / DISTRACTEURS : 10

NOMBRE DE NON RESPECT PRIORITÉ / STOP / SENS INTERDIT / FEUX : 14

NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT DE CONTRÔLE TECHNIQUE : 2

NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ÉQUIPEMENT ET NON PORT DE CASQUE DES PILOTES DE DEUX-ROUES : 2

NOMBRE DE NUISANCE / POLLUTION ET DÉFAUT D’HOMOLOGATION : 3

NOMBRE DE REFUS D'OBTEMPÉRER : 1 (identifié)







