Véhicule immobilisé pour 3 conducteurs circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance

Samedi 20 novembre, de 22h00 à 01h00, les militaires de la compagnie de Saint-Pierre, appuyés des motocyclistes de la brigade motorisée de Rivière Saint-Louis, ont mis en œuvre un service coordonné de contrôle des mobilités sur le secteur de la commune de Saint-Louis.
Au cours des deux postes de contrôle établis, 9 infractions ont été constatées et 3 immobilisations en fourrière ont été réalisées à l’encontre d’usagers circulant sous stupéfiants et sans assurance.
Les chiffres du week end :
NOMBRE DE SERVICES RÉALISÉS : 12
NOMBRE D'INFRACTIONS : 44
NOMBRE DE RETENTION DE PERMIS : 22
NOMBRE D’ALCOOLÉMIE : 5
NOMBRE DE CONDUITE SOUS STUPÉFIANTS : 4
NOMBRE D’IMMOBILISATION FOURRIÈRE: 11 dont 4 en fourrière
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ASSURANCE : 1
NOMBRE D'EXCES DE VITESSE : 32 par interception
NOMBRE DE NON PORT DE CEINTURE : 2
NOMBRE D’USAGE TÉLÉPHONE / DISTRACTEURS : 10
NOMBRE DE NON RESPECT PRIORITÉ / STOP / SENS INTERDIT / FEUX : 14
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT DE CONTRÔLE TECHNIQUE : 2
NOMBRE DE DÉFAUT D'ÉQUIPEMENT ET NON PORT DE CASQUE DES PILOTES DE DEUX-ROUES : 2
NOMBRE DE NUISANCE / POLLUTION ET DÉFAUT D’HOMOLOGATION : 3
NOMBRE DE REFUS D'OBTEMPÉRER : 1 (identifié)
