Le taux de participation commune par commune


Découvrez le taux de participation commune par commune (article édité au fil des transmissions des collectivités).

Par N.P - Publié le Dimanche 19 Juin 2022 à 11:19

Le taux de participation commune par commune
SAINT LOUIS 7e circonscription :
Inscrits : 23088
Participation à 12h00 :  2720   votants, soit  11,78   %
 
LA RIVIERE 3e circonscription :
Inscrits : 20945
Participation à 12h00 : 2141 votants, soit 10,22 %
 
TOTAL COMMUNE :
Inscrits : 44033
Participation à 12h00 :  4861   votants, soit 11.04    %

SAINT-LEU (CIRCO 7)

Le taux de participation à 12h sur la commune de Saint-Leu : 19,36 % soit 5558 votants

Nombre d'inscrits sur la Commune de Saint-Leu : 28 704

Nombre de bureaux de vote : 36


SAINT-JOSEPH (CIRCO 4)

Nombre d'inscrits : 31 481
Nombre de bureaux : 53

Participation 11H :

Legislative 2022 - Tour 2 : 5816 vot. 18.47%;
Legislative 2022 - Tour 1 : 4777 vot. 15.18%;


LE TAMPON (CIRCO 3)

La Commune du Tampon comptent 84 bureaux de votes pour 64348 inscrits. 
 
A 11h, le taux de participation est de 15.93% contre 19.68% lors des élections législatives de 2017.
Pour mémoire au 1er tour le taux de participation de 11h était de 12.93 %

LE PORT

À 12h :
Inscrits : 26.358
Nombre de bureaux : 35

Legislative 2022 - Tour 2 : 14.34%;
Legislative 2022 - Tour 1 : 12,44%;

SAINTE-MARIE

Élection législative 2022 : taux de participation à Sainte-Marie à 12h 

Le taux de participation à midi est de 14,35 % soit 3819 émargements. 

La commune de Sainte-Marie compte 26 613 électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales pour les élections législatives. 

La Ville a ouvert 38 bureaux de vote ce matin sur l'ensemble du territoire communal.



