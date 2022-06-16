Le taux de participation commune par commune

SAINT LOUIS 7e circonscription :
Inscrits : 23088
Participation à 12h00 : 2720 votants, soit 11,78 %
LA RIVIERE 3e circonscription :
Inscrits : 20945
Participation à 12h00 : 2141 votants, soit 10,22 %
TOTAL COMMUNE :
Inscrits : 44033
Participation à 12h00 : 4861 votants, soit 11.04 %
SAINT-LEU (CIRCO 7)
Le taux de participation à 12h sur la commune de Saint-Leu : 19,36 % soit 5558 votants
Nombre d'inscrits sur la Commune de Saint-Leu : 28 704
Nombre de bureaux de vote : 36
SAINT-JOSEPH (CIRCO 4)
Nombre d'inscrits : 31 481
Nombre de bureaux : 53
Participation 11H :
Legislative 2022 - Tour 2 : 5816 vot. 18.47%;
Legislative 2022 - Tour 1 : 4777 vot. 15.18%;
LE TAMPON (CIRCO 3)
La Commune du Tampon comptent 84 bureaux de votes pour 64348 inscrits.
LE PORT
À 12h :
Inscrits : 26.358
Nombre de bureaux : 35
Legislative 2022 - Tour 2 : 14.34%;
Legislative 2022 - Tour 1 : 12,44%;
SAINTE-MARIE
Élection législative 2022 : taux de participation à Sainte-Marie à 12h
Le taux de participation à midi est de 14,35 % soit 3819 émargements.
La commune de Sainte-Marie compte 26 613 électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales pour les élections législatives.
La Ville a ouvert 38 bureaux de vote ce matin sur l'ensemble du territoire communal.
