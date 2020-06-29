MENU ZINFOS
La liste des membres du conseil municipal de l'Etang-Salé


Une voix seulement sépare les deux candidats à la mairie. Une voix en faveur de Jean-Claude Lacouture, qui est réélu maire de l'Etang-Salé, et obtient 25 sièges au conseil municipal. Malgré ce scrutin ultra serré, son adversaire Mathieu Hoarau n'en obtient que 8.

1. M. Jean-Claude LACOUTURE  
2. Mme Yolaine COSTES  
3. M. Luco HONORINE  
4. Mme Sonia ABRANCHET-LAPIERRE  
5. M. Guy PAYET  
6. Mme Armande RIVIÈRE-GRONDIN  
7. M. Janus SAVIGNY  
8. Mme Laura PAYET-CORRÉ  
9. M. Gérard LEPINAY  
10. Mme Denise LEPERLIER  
11. M. Jacques AUBER  
12. Mme Betty RÉMY-HONORINE  
13. M. Henri LEPERLIER  
14. Mme Claude GOUDET-TROTET  
15. M. Alexandre PAYET  
16. Mme Irèna LAURET-DIJOUX  
17. M. Gilles LEPERLIER  
18. Mme Martine PITERBOTH  
19. M. Jean Bernard DELGARD  
20. Mme Chloé BOUC-RICQUEBOURG  
21. M. Philippe BOIVIN  
22. Mme Françoise VELNA  
23. M. Jean-Luc PAYET  
24. Mme Carole AGATHE  
25. M. Christian BÉNARD


 
1. M. Mathieu HOARAU  
2. Mme Louise SIMBAYE  
3. M. Gilles CLAIN  
4. Mme Lucine SAVIGNY  
5. M. Patrick HOARAU  
6. Mme Isaline TRONC  
7. M. Harry EMMA  
8. Mme Mylène IP-WO-HING



