La liste des membres du conseil municipal de l'Etang-Salé
Une voix seulement sépare les deux candidats à la mairie. Une voix en faveur de Jean-Claude Lacouture, qui est réélu maire de l'Etang-Salé, et obtient 25 sièges au conseil municipal. Malgré ce scrutin ultra serré, son adversaire Mathieu Hoarau n'en obtient que 8.
Par Sarah Minatchy - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:26 | Lu 367 fois
|1. M. Jean-Claude LACOUTURE
|
|2. Mme Yolaine COSTES
|
|3. M. Luco HONORINE
|
|4. Mme Sonia ABRANCHET-LAPIERRE
|
|5. M. Guy PAYET
|
|6. Mme Armande RIVIÈRE-GRONDIN
|
|7. M. Janus SAVIGNY
|
|8. Mme Laura PAYET-CORRÉ
|
|9. M. Gérard LEPINAY
|
|10. Mme Denise LEPERLIER
|
|11. M. Jacques AUBER
|
|12. Mme Betty RÉMY-HONORINE
|
|13. M. Henri LEPERLIER
|
|14. Mme Claude GOUDET-TROTET
|
|15. M. Alexandre PAYET
|
|16. Mme Irèna LAURET-DIJOUX
|
|17. M. Gilles LEPERLIER
|
|18. Mme Martine PITERBOTH
|
|19. M. Jean Bernard DELGARD
|
|20. Mme Chloé BOUC-RICQUEBOURG
|
|21. M. Philippe BOIVIN
|
|22. Mme Françoise VELNA
|
|23. M. Jean-Luc PAYET
|
|24. Mme Carole AGATHE
|
|25. M. Christian BÉNARD
|1. M. Mathieu HOARAU
|
|2. Mme Louise SIMBAYE
|
|3. M. Gilles CLAIN
|
|4. Mme Lucine SAVIGNY
|
|5. M. Patrick HOARAU
|
|6. Mme Isaline TRONC
|
|7. M. Harry EMMA
|
|8. Mme Mylène IP-WO-HING