MENU ZINFOS
A la Une ..

La liste des candidats qui siègeront à Trois-Bassins


A Trois-Bassins, le maire sortant Daniel Pausé a gagné la triangulaire, il obtient 23 sièges au conseil municipal, son opposant et ancien maire Roland Ramakistin en obtient 5, et l'ancienne adjointe de Daniel Pausé, Yveline Fain, en obtient qu'un, le sien.

Par Sarah Minatchy - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:34 | Lu 230 fois

La liste des candidats qui siègeront à Trois-Bassins
1. M. Daniel PAUSÉ  
2. Mme Brigitte ABSYTE  
3. M. Eddie LEBON  
4. Mme Chantal SANDANCE  
5. M. Frederic SADEYEN  
6. Mme Nadine FLORESTAN  
7. M. Bruno VAITY  
8. Mme Jocelyne JANNIN  
9. M. Joseph POTHIN  
10. Mme Céline CALETY  
11. M. Fabien AURE  
12. Mme Nathalie RAMANY  
13. M. Jackson ZEPHIR  
14. Mme Gertrude HOARAU  
15. M. Bryan M'BAJOUMBE  
16. Mme Jacqueline AURE  
17. M. Pierre BOURGOGNE  
18. Mme Agathe DE LAVERGNE  
19. M. Christopher FONTAINE  
20. Mme Danielle ZITTE  
21. M. Joseph LIN-KWANG  
22. Mme Florelle FURCY  
23. M. Jorris MAURIN


 
1. M. Roland RAMAKISTIN  
2. Mme Bernadette DEPEHI  
3. M. Yves AURE  
4. Mme Cathy VAITY  
5. M. Patrick CLAIN


1. Mme Marie Yveline FAIN




Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Si aucune page de confirmation n'apparaît après avoir cliqué sur "Proposer" , merci de nous le faire savoir via le mail contact@zinfos974.com
------
Merci de nous donner les informations suivantes, elles nous serviront à mieux cerner votre situation :
-- Smartphone ou ordinateur (mac ou windows)
-- Navigateur utilisé
-- Votre fournisseur d'accès internet
------
Toute l'équipe de Zinfos974 vous remercie
 

1F Rue de La Martinique

97490 Sainte-Clotilde

06 92 97 75 75
contact@zinfos974.com


- Contact

- Signaler un abus

- Mentions légales

- CGU

- Politique de Confidentialité

- Nos Journalistes
Nos autres sites