La liste des candidats qui siègeront à Trois-Bassins
A Trois-Bassins, le maire sortant Daniel Pausé a gagné la triangulaire, il obtient 23 sièges au conseil municipal, son opposant et ancien maire Roland Ramakistin en obtient 5, et l'ancienne adjointe de Daniel Pausé, Yveline Fain, en obtient qu'un, le sien.
Par Sarah Minatchy - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:34 | Lu 230 fois
|1. M. Daniel PAUSÉ
|2. Mme Brigitte ABSYTE
|3. M. Eddie LEBON
|4. Mme Chantal SANDANCE
|5. M. Frederic SADEYEN
|6. Mme Nadine FLORESTAN
|7. M. Bruno VAITY
|8. Mme Jocelyne JANNIN
|9. M. Joseph POTHIN
|10. Mme Céline CALETY
|11. M. Fabien AURE
|12. Mme Nathalie RAMANY
|13. M. Jackson ZEPHIR
|14. Mme Gertrude HOARAU
|15. M. Bryan M'BAJOUMBE
|16. Mme Jacqueline AURE
|17. M. Pierre BOURGOGNE
|18. Mme Agathe DE LAVERGNE
|19. M. Christopher FONTAINE
|20. Mme Danielle ZITTE
|21. M. Joseph LIN-KWANG
|22. Mme Florelle FURCY
|23. M. Jorris MAURIN
|1. M. Roland RAMAKISTIN
|2. Mme Bernadette DEPEHI
|3. M. Yves AURE
|4. Mme Cathy VAITY
|5. M. Patrick CLAIN
1. Mme Marie Yveline FAIN