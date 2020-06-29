MENU ZINFOS
La liste des candidats qui siègeront à Saint-Benoît


Saint-Benoît a tourné la page Jean-Claude Fruteau en offrant sa chance à l'ancien adjoint de ce dernier : Patrice Selly. Le jeune avocat pourra compter sur 28 élus grâce à son score réalisé hier soir et qui était de 43,05% des suffrages exprimés. Découvrez la répartition de futur conseil municipal de Saint-Benoît, entre majorité et opposition.

Par Ludovic Grondin - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:20 | Lu 325 fois

1. M. Patrice SELLY Oui
2. Mme Marie Michèle MARIAYE Oui
3. M. Augustin CAZAL Oui
4. Mme Monique MARIMOUTOU-TACOUN Oui
5. M. Bruno ROBERT Oui
6. Mme Alicia HAYANO  
7. M. François CATAN  
8. Mme Sylvie PAYET Oui
9. M. Ridwane ISSA Oui
10. Mme Odile DAMOUR Oui
11. M. Jean-Louis VITAL Oui
12. Mme Marie-Valentine SERRANO Oui
13. M. Patrice BOULEVART Oui
14. Mme Sarah SALAH-ALY  
15. M. Eric CARITCHY  
16. Mme Fara ARMOUGOM  
17. M. Eric NIOBE  
18. Mme Anne CHANE-KAYE-BÔNE - TAVEL  
19. M. Patrice ELLAMA  
20. Mme Anrifadjati TOILIBOU  
21. M. Vincent TERGEMINA  
22. Mme Marie Sabine SAUTRON  
23. M. Charles-André SAINT-PIERRE  
24. Mme Christelle HOAREAU  
25. M. Ruddy VOULAMA  
26. Mme Evelyne GLENAC  
27. M. Daniel SANDANON  
28. Mme Angélique PEDRE

1. Mme Sabrina RAMIN  
2. M. Axel BOUCHER  
3. Mme Noëlle CHANE FAN  
4. M. Jack TAVEL  
5. Mme Fabienne BORNEO  
6. M. Hans DIJOUX

1. M. Patrick DALLEAU  
2. Mme Valérie PAYET-GANGNANT  
3. M. Philippe LE CONSTANT  
4. Mme Sophie Marie Aliette AUDIFAX EPOUSE LEBON  
5. M. Jean-Luc JULIE



