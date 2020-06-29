La liste des candidats qui siègeront à Saint-Benoît
Saint-Benoît a tourné la page Jean-Claude Fruteau en offrant sa chance à l'ancien adjoint de ce dernier : Patrice Selly. Le jeune avocat pourra compter sur 28 élus grâce à son score réalisé hier soir et qui était de 43,05% des suffrages exprimés. Découvrez la répartition de futur conseil municipal de Saint-Benoît, entre majorité et opposition.
Par Ludovic Grondin - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:20 | Lu 325 fois
|1. M. Patrice SELLY
|2. Mme Marie Michèle MARIAYE
|3. M. Augustin CAZAL
|4. Mme Monique MARIMOUTOU-TACOUN
|5. M. Bruno ROBERT
|6. Mme Alicia HAYANO
|7. M. François CATAN
|8. Mme Sylvie PAYET
|9. M. Ridwane ISSA
|10. Mme Odile DAMOUR
|11. M. Jean-Louis VITAL
|12. Mme Marie-Valentine SERRANO
|13. M. Patrice BOULEVART
|14. Mme Sarah SALAH-ALY
|15. M. Eric CARITCHY
|16. Mme Fara ARMOUGOM
|17. M. Eric NIOBE
|18. Mme Anne CHANE-KAYE-BÔNE - TAVEL
|19. M. Patrice ELLAMA
|20. Mme Anrifadjati TOILIBOU
|21. M. Vincent TERGEMINA
|22. Mme Marie Sabine SAUTRON
|23. M. Charles-André SAINT-PIERRE
|24. Mme Christelle HOAREAU
|25. M. Ruddy VOULAMA
|26. Mme Evelyne GLENAC
|27. M. Daniel SANDANON
|28. Mme Angélique PEDRE
|1. Mme Sabrina RAMIN
|2. M. Axel BOUCHER
|3. Mme Noëlle CHANE FAN
|4. M. Jack TAVEL
|5. Mme Fabienne BORNEO
|6. M. Hans DIJOUX
|1. M. Patrick DALLEAU
|2. Mme Valérie PAYET-GANGNANT
|3. M. Philippe LE CONSTANT
|4. Mme Sophie Marie Aliette AUDIFAX EPOUSE LEBON
|5. M. Jean-Luc JULIE