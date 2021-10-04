MENU ZINFOS
Konami s’excuse pour son jeu eFootball 2022


Attendu par les amateurs de jeu de football, le nouveau jeu de la marque Konami est devenu la risée des réseaux sociaux en quelques jours. Une vague de critiques déferle sur le jeu eFootball 2022 qui comporte des bugs importants et des graphismes qui laissent à désirer.

Par - Publié le Lundi 4 Octobre 2021 à 16:45

Photo : Capture d'écran sur Twitter
Photo : Capture d'écran sur Twitter
Pour plusieurs générations, la marque japonaise Konami est synonyme de joie et de souvenir magique. Particulièrement pour les amateurs de football qui ont pu vivre des moments magiques avec Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), la célèbre franchise concurrente de FIFA. Si les deux jeux ont été au coude-à-coude pendant des années, la société américaine Electronics Arts a su remporter la partie pour s’imposer comme le jeu de football ultime.

Konami a de son côté décidé d’arrêter le jeu PES pour se consacrer aux jeux mobiles, moins onéreux à développer. Depuis plusieurs mois, le jeu eFootball 2022 était donc attendu comme le messie afin de prendre la succession de son illustre ancêtre.

C’est donc en grande pompe que la société a lancé son nouveau titre. Il n’aura pas fallu 24h avant que la toile ne s’emballe et fasse du jeu une mine d’or à mèmes. Entre des graphismes assez déroutants, une jouabilité difficile et des bugs à tous les niveaux, Konami a dû publiquement s’excuser auprès des fans.


La société japonaise a promis des mises à jour dès cette semaine et sur les mois à venir afin de corriger ces défauts. En attendant, voici un petit aperçu des blagues des internautes sur l’un des plus grands faux départs du jeu vidéo.













Gaëtan Dumuids
« Dans la vie, les choses sont simples, ce sont les esprits qui les compliquent ». Cette citation... En savoir plus sur cet auteur

