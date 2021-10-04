Konami s’excuse pour son jeu eFootball 2022

Konami a de son côté décidé d’arrêter le jeu PES pour se consacrer aux jeux mobiles, moins onéreux à développer. Depuis plusieurs mois, le jeu eFootball 2022 était donc attendu comme le messie afin de prendre la succession de son illustre ancêtre.
C’est donc en grande pompe que la société a lancé son nouveau titre. Il n’aura pas fallu 24h avant que la toile ne s’emballe et fasse du jeu une mine d’or à mèmes. Entre des graphismes assez déroutants, une jouabilité difficile et des bugs à tous les niveaux, Konami a dû publiquement s’excuser auprès des fans.
Important info for #eFootball fans pic.twitter.com/Tp9RFhmXp9
— eFootball (@play_eFootball) October 1, 2021
The crowd in eFootball is terrifying 😂 #eFootball pic.twitter.com/eG4Feb2NbR
— Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) October 3, 2021
Thanks for kill my fav game @play_eFootball #efootball2022 here is a Video with Ansu Fati running like naruto pic.twitter.com/JQ2KRr2RwC
— Ricardo Bassricky (@BassRicky_) September 30, 2021
eFootball, formerly known as PES, has officially released today as a free-to-play game.
This is how it’s going...🙃
(via @Nakerman)pic.twitter.com/TzoB40qCae
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 30, 2021
Messi 😯
Ronaldo 😳
Hilarious own-goals 🤣
Here are the funniest eFootball glitches 😂 pic.twitter.com/eO0UtVdgxM
— Goal (@goal) October 1, 2021
The PITY is ours@play_eFootball @Konami @ThePitchIs_Ours @PesVicioBR pic.twitter.com/7cdVQX2El7
— Eduardo (@Edrocun76) September 30, 2021
eFootball 2020 - Trailer Official - FIFA's new rival ? 😱😱 #eFootball2022 pic.twitter.com/d3UPdAwo2O
— Baobab 🇫🇷 (@baobab_tv) September 30, 2021
eFootball is a disaster at launch and Steam’s worst-rated game ever: https://t.co/XeRut35myr pic.twitter.com/WL5NO5Smfh
— Polygon (@Polygon) October 1, 2021
Konami's eFootball is Steam's most-hated game right now: https://t.co/GC4oj3NxkU pic.twitter.com/v9jErrkAv2
— Kotaku (@Kotaku) September 30, 2021