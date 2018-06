Guatemala : L'éruption du volcan de Fuego fait 25 morts

One of the biggest #volcanoes erupted today back home in #Guatemala, causing death to some and hurting others...worried for my family because some live close to it...hoping everyone is ok, and praying for all those affected by it 😔🙏🏻 #VolcanDeFuego pic.twitter.com/3nN1OMTCW7

— Ele (@carel1284) 4 juin 2018