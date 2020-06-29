Découvrez les membres du conseil municipal de Saint-Louis
Julianna M'Doihoma est arrivée bien en tête de la triangulaire qui l'opposait aux deux CH. Sa liste obtient 33 sièges au conseil municipal, celle de Claude Hoarau en obtient 7, et celle de Cyrille Hamilcaro 5.
Par Sarah Minatchy - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:29 | Lu 796 fois
|1. Mme Juliana M'DOIHOMA
|2. M. Thibaud CHANE WOON MING
|3. Mme Flora AUGUSTINE-ETCHEVERRY
|4. M. Imran HATTEEA
|5. Mme Claudie TÉCHER
|6. M. Jean Éric FONTAINE
|7. Mme Marie Françoise GASTRIN
|8. M. Jean Pascal MANGUÉ
|9. Mme Yannicke SEVERIN
|10. M. Hanif RIAZE
|11. Mme Linda MANENT
|12. M. Bruno BEAUVAL
|13. Mme Dominique Manuela AMAZINGOI-RIVIÈRE
|14. M. Jean François PAYET
|15. Mme Kelly BELLO
|16. M. Sylvain ARTHÉMISE
|17. Mme Leïla OULAMA
|18. M. Jean Michel FLORENCY
|19. Mme Stéphanie JONAS-SOORIAH
|20. M. Bernard MARIMOUTOU
|21. Mme Marie Julie DIJOUX
|22. M. Romain GIGANT
|23. Mme Gaëlle MOUNIAMA COUPAN
|24. M. Jérémy TURPIN
|25. Mme Séverine BÉNARD
|26. M. Clotaire MAILLOT
|27. Mme Camille CLAIN
|28. M. Jimmy PHILÉAS
|29. Mme Marie Ludivine IMACHE
|30. M. René Claude MARIMOUTOU
|31. Mme Marie Corinne ROCHEFEUILLE
|32. M. Jean Hugues GÉRARD
|33. Mme Marie Joëlle JOVET
|1. M. Claude Henri HOARAU
|2. Mme Expédite Danielle TRAJEAN-MARGRITA
|3. M. Philippe Dit Laïnin RANGAMA
|4. Mme Marie Ida HAMOT-RICHAUVET
|5. M. Roger Marie Joël ARTHÉMISE
|6. Mme Sitina Sophie SOUMAÏLA
|7. M. Olivier Michel Bertrand LAMBERT
|1. M. Cyrille HAMILCARO
|2. Mme Raïssa MAILLOT
|3. M. Alix GALBOIS
|4. Mme Brigitte PAYET
|5. M. Louis Bertrand GRONDIN