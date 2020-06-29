MENU ZINFOS
A la Une ..

Découvrez les membres du conseil municipal de Saint-Louis


Julianna M'Doihoma est arrivée bien en tête de la triangulaire qui l'opposait aux deux CH. Sa liste obtient 33 sièges au conseil municipal, celle de Claude Hoarau en obtient 7, et celle de Cyrille Hamilcaro 5.

Par Sarah Minatchy - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:29 | Lu 796 fois

Découvrez les membres du conseil municipal de Saint-Louis
1. Mme Juliana M'DOIHOMA  
2. M. Thibaud CHANE WOON MING  
3. Mme Flora AUGUSTINE-ETCHEVERRY  
4. M. Imran HATTEEA  
5. Mme Claudie TÉCHER  
6. M. Jean Éric FONTAINE  
7. Mme Marie Françoise GASTRIN  
8. M. Jean Pascal MANGUÉ  
9. Mme Yannicke SEVERIN  
10. M. Hanif RIAZE  
11. Mme Linda MANENT  
12. M. Bruno BEAUVAL  
13. Mme Dominique Manuela AMAZINGOI-RIVIÈRE  
14. M. Jean François PAYET  
15. Mme Kelly BELLO  
16. M. Sylvain ARTHÉMISE  
17. Mme Leïla OULAMA  
18. M. Jean Michel FLORENCY  
19. Mme Stéphanie JONAS-SOORIAH  
20. M. Bernard MARIMOUTOU  
21. Mme Marie Julie DIJOUX  
22. M. Romain GIGANT  
23. Mme Gaëlle MOUNIAMA COUPAN  
24. M. Jérémy TURPIN  
25. Mme Séverine BÉNARD  
26. M. Clotaire MAILLOT  
27. Mme Camille CLAIN  
28. M. Jimmy PHILÉAS  
29. Mme Marie Ludivine IMACHE  
30. M. René Claude MARIMOUTOU  
31. Mme Marie Corinne ROCHEFEUILLE  
32. M. Jean Hugues GÉRARD  
33. Mme Marie Joëlle JOVET
 
1. M. Claude Henri HOARAU  
2. Mme Expédite Danielle TRAJEAN-MARGRITA  
3. M. Philippe Dit Laïnin RANGAMA  
4. Mme Marie Ida HAMOT-RICHAUVET  
5. M. Roger Marie Joël ARTHÉMISE  
6. Mme Sitina Sophie SOUMAÏLA  
7. M. Olivier Michel Bertrand LAMBERT
 
1. M. Cyrille HAMILCARO  
2. Mme Raïssa MAILLOT  
3. M. Alix GALBOIS  
4. Mme Brigitte PAYET  
5. M. Louis Bertrand GRONDIN



Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Si aucune page de confirmation n'apparaît après avoir cliqué sur "Proposer" , merci de nous le faire savoir via le mail contact@zinfos974.com
------
Merci de nous donner les informations suivantes, elles nous serviront à mieux cerner votre situation :
-- Smartphone ou ordinateur (mac ou windows)
-- Navigateur utilisé
-- Votre fournisseur d'accès internet
------
Toute l'équipe de Zinfos974 vous remercie
 

1F Rue de La Martinique

97490 Sainte-Clotilde

06 92 97 75 75
contact@zinfos974.com


- Contact

- Signaler un abus

- Mentions légales

- CGU

- Politique de Confidentialité

- Nos Journalistes
Nos autres sites