Communiqué

Découvrez les lauréats du concours de l'association Energie Environnement


Les prix du concours de l'association Energie Environnement, qui avait pour thème "Préparons La Réunion de demain", ont été remis ce mardi 16 mai à la Foire Agricole de Bras Panon par le Maire de la ville.

Par N.P - Publié le Mardi 16 Mai 2023 à 09:23

DOSSIER PRESSE (liste des lauréats)
Concours annuel AEE 2023
 
Catégorie « Réalisations » :
1er prix 
  • Bananeraie de Bourbon – Katiuscia PAYET
82 chemin des Bibassiers – Colimaçon 97436 Saint LEU
 
 
Catégorie « Projets et Structures » :
1er prix 
  • Association PARE (Penser et Agir la Restauration Ecologique à sainte-Rose)
Présidente : Audrey MOULOUMA 
 
 
2ème prix
  • Association BIO CONSOMACTEURS RÉUNION
Vice-Présidente : Yvette DUCHEMANN 

https ://bioconsomacteursreunion.bio
 
Catégorie « Pesonnalités remarquables » :
1 – Philippe BOBOLA, physicien, biologiste, anthropologue, et psychanalyste. https ://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=9LLCxCIQ6SI
 
2 – Guilhem CHERON, designer industriel.
https ://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=IZL8u0KDdGk - Confinement. Les jours d’après… vus par Guilhem Chéron, créateur de la Ruche qui dit Oui (lanouvellerepublique.fr)
 



