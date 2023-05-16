Découvrez les lauréats du concours de l'association Energie Environnement

DOSSIER PRESSE (liste des lauréats)
Concours annuel AEE 2023
Concours annuel AEE 2023
Catégorie « Réalisations » :
1er prix
- Bananeraie de Bourbon – Katiuscia PAYET
Catégorie « Projets et Structures » :
1er prix
- Association PARE (Penser et Agir la Restauration Ecologique à sainte-Rose)
2ème prix
- Association BIO CONSOMACTEURS RÉUNION
https ://bioconsomacteursreunion.bio
Catégorie « Pesonnalités remarquables » :
1 – Philippe BOBOLA, physicien, biologiste, anthropologue, et psychanalyste. https ://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=9LLCxCIQ6SI
2 – Guilhem CHERON, designer industriel.
https ://www.youtube.com/watch ?v=IZL8u0KDdGk - Confinement. Les jours d’après… vus par Guilhem Chéron, créateur de la Ruche qui dit Oui (lanouvellerepublique.fr)