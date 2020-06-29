MENU ZINFOS
A la Une ..

Découvrez la liste des nouveaux conseillers municipaux de Sainte-Suzanne


Les électeurs de Sainte-Suzanne ont rendu leur verdict en ce dimanche 28 juin. Ils ont renouvelé leur confiance au maire sortant Maurice Gironcel, largement réélu. L'ancien secrétaire général du PCR l'a en effet emporté avec 47,67% des voix (5 144 voix) contre 31,89% (3 342 voix) pour Alexandre Laï-Kane-Cheong. Grand perdant de ce second tour, Daniel Alamélou n'a récolté que 20,42% des voix (2 204 voix). Grâce à son score obtenu au second tour, Maurice Gironcel et ses colistiers raflent 36 sièges. Découvrez la répartition du futur conseil municipal.

Par Christelle Boyer - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:38 | Lu 513 fois

Découvrez la liste des nouveaux conseillers municipaux de Sainte-Suzanne
1. M. Maurice GIRONCEL  
2. Mme Sarah ASSAMA  
3. M. Marcel PONY  
4. Mme Ramata TOURE  
5. M. Hermann SAMBENOUN  
6. Mme Johanna COUTANDY  
7. M. Hubert ILLAN  
8. Mme Jacqueline CAZEAU  
9. M. Maximin ASTOURNE  
10. Mme Marie-Josée LAKANE  
11. M. Expédit TOTORO  
12. Mme Yolaine TOUNIA  
13. M. Antoine CHAMAND  
14. Mme Valérie MANCIET  
15. M. Serge ALPOU  
16. Mme Marie Andrée MAHOMED ISSOP  
17. M. Guillaume BALAYA MANGAMAN  
18. Mme Annie-Claude DUCHEMANN  
19. M. Gérald JAURES  
20. Mme Blandine BOYER  
21. M. Jean IVOULA  
22. Mme Emilienne ILAMOUCHA  
23. M. Laurent DALLEAU  
24. Mme Monique CALIMOUTOU  
25. M. Pitumbur GUYRAP  
26. Mme Anne Carole ALAMELOU

1. M. Alexandre LAÏ-KANE-CHEONG  
2. Mme Anaïs SINGABRAYEN  
3. M. Victor TEVANE  
4. Mme Christelle HOAREAU  
5. M. Olivier DUGAIN  
6. Mme Claudette RAMSAMY

1. M. Daniel ALAMELOU  
2. Mme Yolande PAUSE  
3. M. Antonio GRONDIN




1.Posté par Ste suzanne le 29/06/2020 14:52

La liste 2
Il y a bien
Le neveu
La tatie
Le cousin
C est encore un histoire de famille
A vous électeurs de cette ville

Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Si aucune page de confirmation n'apparaît après avoir cliqué sur "Proposer" , merci de nous le faire savoir via le mail contact@zinfos974.com
------
Merci de nous donner les informations suivantes, elles nous serviront à mieux cerner votre situation :
-- Smartphone ou ordinateur (mac ou windows)
-- Navigateur utilisé
-- Votre fournisseur d'accès internet
------
Toute l'équipe de Zinfos974 vous remercie
 

1F Rue de La Martinique

97490 Sainte-Clotilde

06 92 97 75 75
contact@zinfos974.com


- Contact

- Signaler un abus

- Mentions légales

- CGU

- Politique de Confidentialité

- Nos Journalistes
Nos autres sites