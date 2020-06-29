A la Une ..

Découvrez la liste des nouveaux conseillers municipaux de Sainte-Suzanne

Les électeurs de Sainte-Suzanne ont rendu leur verdict en ce dimanche 28 juin. Ils ont renouvelé leur confiance au maire sortant Maurice Gironcel, largement réélu. L'ancien secrétaire général du PCR l'a en effet emporté avec 47,67% des voix (5 144 voix) contre 31,89% (3 342 voix) pour Alexandre Laï-Kane-Cheong. Grand perdant de ce second tour, Daniel Alamélou n'a récolté que 20,42% des voix (2 204 voix). Grâce à son score obtenu au second tour, Maurice Gironcel et ses colistiers raflent 36 sièges. Découvrez la répartition du futur conseil municipal.

Par Christelle Boyer - Publié le Lundi 29 Juin 2020 à 14:38 | Lu 513 fois