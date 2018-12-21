Cyclone tropical intense CILIDA: pic d'intensité prévu dans les 24h

Le météore capturé par le satellite Terra à 10h35. Temps calme sur la Réunion. Bandes périphériques sur Maurice.
2018 DEC 21 14h10 Mascareignes.
Bon après midi toutes et tous!
A 13h le cyclone tropical intense CILIDA était centré par rapport à
SAINT BRANDON: 280km au nord ouest .
PORT LOUIS: 595km au nord.
SAINT DENIS: 720km au nord nord est.
RODRIGUES: 805km au nord ouest.
autour des points 14.8°Sud et 57.8°Est.
Cheers,
Patrick Hoareau.
