Cyclone tropical intense CILIDA: pic d'intensité prévu dans les 24h

Vendredi 21 Décembre 2018 - 14:04

Il se rapproche de Saint Brandon


Le météore capturé par le satellite Terra à 10h35. Temps calme sur la Réunion. Bandes périphériques sur Maurice.
2018 DEC 21 14h10 Mascareignes.

Bon après midi toutes et tous!

A 13h le cyclone tropical intense CILIDA était centré par rapport à

SAINT BRANDON: 280km au nord ouest .
PORT LOUIS: 595km au nord.
SAINT DENIS: 720km au nord nord est.
RODRIGUES: 805km au nord ouest.

autour des points 14.8°Sud et 57.8°Est.

Patrick Hoareau.
 
PATRICK HOAREAU
