Canada : Un cluster dans un club de strip-tease

Si les tests n’ont révélé aucun autre personnel du bar positif, les autorités préfèrent ne prendre aucun risque en demandant aux clients de se confiner chez eux. Une situation délicate qui a valu aux clients le soutien du Premier ministre ontarien, le très bouillonnant Doug Ford, qui anticipe les futurs conflits matrimoniaux. "Je me sens mal pour ceux qui vont devoir aller à la maison et dire qu’ils étaient au Brass Rail. C’est pour eux que je me sens le plus mal. Sérieusement, je ne voudrais pas avoir à entendre ça" a-t-il confié aux journalistes canadiens.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
A message to you all 📖: The Brass Rail closed its doors immediately when we heard that an employee may have tested positive for COVID-19. The safety of our city, staff and patrons is always our top priority. It turned out to be only one isolated case and that case was quickly contained. All of our staff were subsequently tested and all tests have come back negative. The Brass Rail has strict safety precautions in place but as an added measure we closed our establishment for another 72 hours on our own accord without direction from anyone. We then hired a professional sanitization/disinfecting crew to throughly sanitize (in hazmat suits) the Brass Rail in its entirety. Our safety measures continue to go above and beyond to ensure our valued staff & patrons are always kept secure and safe. Thank you for your understanding, Team Brass