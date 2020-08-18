MENU ZINFOS
Canada : Un cluster dans un club de strip-tease


Environ 550 clients d’un club de Strip-tease de Toronto ont reçu la consigne de se confiner après la découverte d’un cas chez un employé.

Par Nicolas Payet - Publié le Mardi 18 Août 2020 à 11:40 | Lu 130 fois

Ils sont environ 550 à devoir expliquer à leur entourage pourquoi ils vont rester confinés à la maison. Les responsables de la santé publique de la ville de Toronto ont demandé aux personnes qui ont fréquenté le bar à strip-tease Brass Rail entre le 4 et 8 août dernier de rester chez elle pour les deux prochaines semaines. La raison : un employé de l’entreprise a été détecté positif. 

Si les tests n’ont révélé aucun autre personnel du bar positif, les autorités préfèrent ne prendre aucun risque en demandant aux clients de se confiner chez eux. Une situation délicate qui a valu aux clients le soutien du Premier ministre ontarien, le très bouillonnant Doug Ford, qui anticipe les futurs conflits matrimoniaux. "Je me sens mal pour ceux qui vont devoir aller à la maison et dire qu’ils étaient au Brass Rail. C’est pour eux que je me sens le plus mal. Sérieusement, je ne voudrais pas avoir à entendre ça" a-t-il confié aux journalistes canadiens.




