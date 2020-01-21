7mag.re

Ashley Graham, la Top XXL est maman

Maman pour la première fois ! Le Top Model Ashley Graham vient de donner naissance à un petit garçon. Celle qui est fière d'afficher ses magnifiques courbes XXL vient de l'annoncer sur son compte Instagram.

Mardi 21 Janvier 2020 - 16:49

Capture Instagram Ashley Graham
Capture Instagram Ashley Graham
Sur le plateau très couru du Ellen DeGeneres Show, la star des podiums Ashley Graham avait annoncé : " Je vais avoir un fils ! Je vais devenir la maman d'un petit gars ".

Fière de son ventre rebondi, la belle avait il y a peu encore posé totalement nue. Durant toute sa grossesse la magnifique brune n'a rien caché et ainsi a avoué avoir pris 23 kilos pendant les 9 mois écoulés.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

open to surrender || caught by angel mama @cassblackbird

Une publication partagée par A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) le


Chloé Grondin
