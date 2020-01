▶️ Australie: Le seuil du milliard d'animaux tués dans les incendies atteint

More than 1 billion animals killed nationally in the recent Australian bushfires: Prof Chris Dickman has revised his estimate of the number of animals killed in #NSWBushfires to more than 800 million in the state#BushfireCrisisAustralia @Sydney_Uni https://t.co/NdUb52BP1r

— Sydney Uni Media (@SydneyUni_Media) January 8, 2020