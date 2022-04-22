​Les taux de participation à 16H00 commune par commune

Le Tampon
Taux de participation à 16H : 52,84%
2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 : 54,65%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 48,75%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 64 265 inscrits.
Le Port :
Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,72%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 24,08% (à 12H00) et 49,68% (à 19H00)
2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 : 15,12%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 26 375
Saint-Benoît
Taux de participation à 16H00 : 45,95%.
Taux de participation à 16h00 en 2017 : 45,80%.
Nombre d’inscrits : 29 103
Saint-Louis :
Taux de participation à 16H : 42,55%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 19H00) : 43,37 %
Saint-Joseph
Le taux de participation à 15h : 47.72%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 46.02%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 52.04%
Nombre d'inscrits : 31 421
Saint-Leu :
Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,80%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 12H00) : 40,23%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 28 627
Saint-Paul :
Taux de participation à 16H00 : 46,86%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 16H00) : 41,33%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,63%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 85592
Le taux de participation à La Réunion pour le 2ème tour de l'élection présidentielle 2022 est estimé à 22,82 % à 12h00.
Pour rappel, les taux de participation à La Réunion pour l’élection présidentielle :
Au national, la participation au second tour s'établit à 26,41% à midi, un taux au plus bas depuis 2002. Il y a cinq ans, le taux de participation au second tour de l'élection présidentielle s'élevait à 28,23% à la même heure.
|2ème tour 2012
|2ème tour 2017
|1er tour 2022
|A 12h : 21,83 %
|A 12h : 18,94 %
|A 12h : 20,65 %
|A 17h : 56,16 %
|A 17h : 49,12 %
|A 17h : 47,89 %
|Taux de participation définitif : 65,59 %
|Taux de participation définitif : 58,68 %
|Taux de participation définitif : 53,64 %
|Taux de participation
France entière : 79,48 %
|Taux de participation
France entière : 78,69 %
|Taux de participation
France entière : 73,69 %
Sainte-Marie
Le pointage à 12h est de 26,32 % de participation (6992 émargements)
La commune de Sainte-Marie, composée de 34 000 habitants, compte 26 539 électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales pour les élections présidentielles.
Saint-Denis
Le taux de participation à 16h : 47,13%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,80%
