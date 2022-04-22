A la Une . ​Les taux de participation à 16H00 commune par commune

Découvrez les taux de participation intermédiaires dans différentes communes de l'île en ce second tour de la présidentielle 2022. Par NP - Publié le Dimanche 24 Avril 2022 à 11:00

Le Tampon



Taux de participation à 16H : ​52,84%

2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 : 54,65%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 48,75%



Le nombre d'inscrits : 64 265 inscrits.

Le Port :



Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,72%



1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 24,08% (à 12H00) et 49,68% (à 19H00)

2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 : 15,12%

Le nombre d'inscrits : 26 375

Saint-Benoît



Taux de participation à 16H00 : 45,95%.



Taux de participation à 16h00 en 2017 : 45,80%.



Nombre d’inscrits : 29 103

Saint-Louis :



Taux de participation à 16H : 42,55%

​

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 19H00) : 43,37 %



Saint-Joseph



Le taux de participation à 15h : 47.72%



1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 46.02%

2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 52.04%



Nombre d'inscrits : 31 421

​Saint-Leu :



Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,80%

​

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 12H00) : 40,23%



Le nombre d'inscrits : 28 627

Saint-Paul :



Taux de participation à 16H00 : 46,86%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 16H00) : 41,33%

2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,63%

Le nombre d'inscrits : 85592





Pour rappel, les taux de participation à La Réunion pour l’élection présidentielle :

2ème tour 2012 2ème tour 2017 1er tour 2022 A 12h : 21,83 % A 12h : 18,94 % A 12h : 20,65 % A 17h : 56,16 % A 17h : 49,12 % A 17h : 47,89 % Taux de participation définitif : 65,59 % Taux de participation définitif : 58,68 % Taux de participation définitif : 53,64 % Taux de participation



France entière : 79,48 % Taux de participation



France entière : 78,69 % Taux de participation



France entière : 73,69 %



Au national, la participation au second tour s'établit à 26,41% à midi, un taux au plus bas depuis 2002. Il y a cinq ans, le taux de participation au second tour de l'élection présidentielle s'élevait à 28,23% à la même heure. Le taux de participation à La Réunion pour le 2ème tour de l'élection présidentielle 2022 est estimé à 22,82 % à 12h00.Pour rappel, les taux de participation à La Réunion pour l'élection présidentielle :Au national, la participation au second tour s'établit à 26,41% à midi, un taux au plus bas depuis 2002. Il y a cinq ans, le taux de participation au second tour de l'élection présidentielle s'élevait à 28,23% à la même heure.

Sainte-Marie



Le pointage à 12h est de 26,32 % de participation (6992 émargements)



La commune de Sainte-Marie, composée de 34 000 habitants, compte 26 539 électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales pour les élections présidentielles.

Saint-Denis



Le taux de participation à 16h : 47,13%

2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,80%





