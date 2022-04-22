MENU ZINFOS
​Les taux de participation à 16H00 commune par commune


Découvrez les taux de participation intermédiaires dans différentes communes de l'île en ce second tour de la présidentielle 2022.

Par NP - Publié le Dimanche 24 Avril 2022 à 11:00

Le Tampon

Taux de participation à 16H : ​52,84%
2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 : 54,65%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 48,75%

Le nombre d'inscrits : 64 265 inscrits. 

Pierre Marchal - Anakaopress
Le Port : 

Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,72%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 24,08% (à 12H00) et 49,68% (à 19H00)
2nd tour Elections présidentielle 2017 :  15,12%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 26 375

Saint-Benoît

Taux de participation à 16H00 : 45,95%.

Taux de participation à 16h00 en 2017 : 45,80%.

Nombre d’inscrits : 29 103

Saint-Louis : 

Taux de participation à 16H : 42,55%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 19H00) : 43,37 % 
 

Saint-Joseph

Le taux de participation à 15h : 47.72%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 : 46.02%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 52.04%

Nombre d'inscrits : 31 421

​Saint-Leu :

Taux de participation à 16H00 : 43,80%

1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 12H00) : 40,23%

Le nombre d'inscrits : 28 627

Saint-Paul :

Taux de participation à 16H00 : 46,86%
1er tour Elections présidentielle 2022 (à 16H00) : 41,33%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,63%
Le nombre d'inscrits : 85592

Le taux de participation à La Réunion pour le 2ème tour de l'élection présidentielle 2022 est estimé à 22,82 % à 12h00.

Pour rappel, les taux de participation à La Réunion pour l’élection présidentielle :
 
2ème tour 2012 2ème tour 2017 1er tour 2022
A 12h : 21,83 % A 12h : 18,94 % A 12h : 20,65 %
A 17h : 56,16 % A 17h : 49,12 % A 17h : 47,89 %
Taux de participation définitif : 65,59 % Taux de participation définitif : 58,68 % Taux de participation définitif : 53,64 %
Taux de participation

France entière : 79,48 %		 Taux de participation

France entière : 78,69 %		 Taux de participation

France entière : 73,69 %


Au national, la participation au second tour s'établit à 26,41% à midi, un taux au plus bas depuis 2002. Il y a cinq ans, le taux de participation au second tour de l'élection présidentielle s'élevait à 28,23% à la même heure.

Sainte-Marie

Le pointage à 12h est de 26,32 % de participation (6992 émargements)

La commune de Sainte-Marie, composée de 34 000 habitants, compte 26 539 électeurs inscrits sur les listes électorales pour les élections présidentielles.

Saint-Denis

Le taux de participation à 16h : 47,13%
2nd tour Présidentielle 2017 : 49,80%




1.Posté par julien le 24/04/2022 14:40

Le vote doit êtres obligatoire sous peine d'amande
2.Posté par MT CRISTO le 24/04/2022 16:00

Voter est un devoir de citoyen français.

3.Posté par Mandela le 24/04/2022 16:02

@Julien post1
Hum, j'adore les amandes bien grillées!!

4.Posté par julo le beauf le 24/04/2022 16:06

post 1: L'intelligence devrait être obligatoire sous peine de réciter 100 fois en place publique la déclaration des droits de l'homme

5.Posté par Mélanie le 24/04/2022 16:14

Julien
Je me demande de quel manière obligé les gens à voter??
En me mettant un couteau sous la gorge ???
Vien aou oblige à mwin, mi vé war.
Totochement c'est ça même ou va gagner.
Viens aou si ti na lo coeur

6.Posté par Jeanfoussa le 24/04/2022 16:34

Je suis d'accord avec poste 1

7.Posté par Maria le 24/04/2022 16:39

N'allez pas voter mais après pensez aussi à fermer vos gueules.

8.Posté par Skop le 24/04/2022 16:40

grillées ou salées les amandes ?

9.Posté par Pascale le 24/04/2022 17:16

Quand on voit les choix, c'est normal que les gens ne viennent pas! De toute façon ça va changer quoi vu que c'est déjà décidé depuis le début qui va gagner!

Facebook Twitter

