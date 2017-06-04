Les réactions internationales après le double attentat de Londres

Face à cette nouvelle tragédie, la France est plus que jamais aux côtés du Royaume-Uni. Mes pensées vont aux victimes et à leurs proches.
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 4 juin 2017
Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 3 juin 2017
Terribles nouvelles de Londres. Nous surveillons la situation de près. Les Canadiens qui ont besoin d’aide peuvent consulter ce qui suit : https://t.co/oAyfrHHUb9
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) 3 juin 2017
Following latest #London incidents with horror. Thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Please stay safe.
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) 3 juin 2017
My statement on the cowardly terrorist attack in London tonight: https://t.co/7GYYdImIU8
Please continue to follow @metpoliceuk for updates pic.twitter.com/xxTbH2o2JN
— Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) 4 juin 2017