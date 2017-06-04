International

Les réactions internationales après le double attentat de Londres


Les principaux dirigeants internationaux ont exprimé leur soutien au Royaume-Uni, frappée cette nuit à Londres par un double attentat.

 

Le président américain, Donald Trump, a proposé son aide aux Britanniques : "Quoi que les États-Unis puissent faire pour apporter leur aide à Londres et au Royaume-Uni, nous sommes là - NOUS SOMMES AVEC VOUS. QUE DIEU VOUS BENISSE !"
 

Le premier ministre canadien, Justin Trudeau, a qualifié de "terribles" les attaques de la nuit dernières à Londres.
 

Le président de la Commission européenne, Jean-Claude Juncker, dit suivre "avec horreur les derniers événements de Londres". "Pensées et prières sont avec les victimes et leurs familles"
 

La chancelière allemande, Angela Merkel, a réagi à ce drame dans un communiqué : "Nous sommes aujourd'hui liés au delà de toutes les frontières par l'effroi et le deuil mais aussi par la détermination. Je le confirme pour l'Allemagne : dans le combat contre toute forme de terrorisme, nous sommes résolument aux côtés de la Grande-Bretagne".

Le maire de Londres, Sadiq Khan, a publié un communiqué que  "nous ne disposons pas encore de tous les détails, mais il s'agissait d'une attaque délibérée et lâche contre des Londoniens innocents et des visiteurs de notre ville qui profitaient d'un samedi soir. Il n'existe aucune justification possible pour de tels actes barbares".
 
Dimanche 4 Juin 2017 - 10:55
Zinfos974
Lu 105 fois



