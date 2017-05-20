

Mail A la Une .. Législatives : 89 candidats enregistrés pour le 1er tour

Un chiffre en hausse par rapport aux dernières législatives de 2012, où 59 candidats s’étaient alignés au premier tour.



Comme expliqué sur le site du ministère de l'Intérieur, s’il y a lieu de procéder à un second tour, les candidats pouvant s’y présenter devront déposer à nouveau leur candidature à partir de la proclamation des résultats du premier tour, jusqu’au mardi 13 juin 2017 à 18 heures. La campagne électorale sera ouverte le lundi 12 juin 2017 à 00h00 et se terminera le samedi 17 juin 2017 à minuit.





1ère circonscription (Saint-Denis 1, Saint-Denis 2, Saint-Denis 3, Saint-Denis 4, Saint-Denis 5, Saint-Denis 6, Saint-Denis 8). Nombre de candidats : 17. Député sortant : Philippe Naillet (remplaçant Ericka Bareigts PS)

N° d’ordre 1ère circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 7 Mme PONTALBA Julie M. DUCAMP Stéphane 10 M. FOUCQUE Frédéric Mme VIRAMA Daisie 5 M. CELESTE Jean-Pierre M. CANAGUY Krishna 16 M. MOREL Jean-Jacques Mme IGNACE Lucie 4 M. MAILLOT Hugues M. PAYET Daniel Paul 17 M. PANECHOU Jean-Paul Mme ARABOUX Héléna 9 M. FRUT Dominique M. MORTUREUX Bertrand 11 M. POLEYA Jean Alexandre Mme BOYER Marie Livia 6 Mme GASP Corinne M. TECHER Paul 13 M. LEON Jürgen Mme ADEKALOM Adeline 8 Mme BAREIGTS Ericka M. NAILLET Philippe 1 M. MARCHAU Jean-Pierre Mme CESARI Maya 14 M. ANGO Jean Roland Mme BOUCHER Annie-Claude 3 Mme DEDIEU Ariane M. COMPE Jacques 12 Mme NABENESA Karine M. SAUTRON Jean Claude 15 M. MANGROLIA Farid Mme MOHAMED Aziza 2 Mme BELKESSAM Isma M. MOALLA Mohamed





2ème circonscription (Le Port 1 Nord, Le Port 2 Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul 1, Saint-Paul 2, Saint-Paul 3). Nombre de candidats : 9. Députée sortante : Huguette Bello (PLR)

2ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 6 Mme CARPANIN Marie Gertrude M. NAGES Jean Max 5 M. MERA Alix Jean Mme VERDUN Davilla 4 Mme BELLO Huguette M. HOARAU Olivier 7 M. VIGNE Christophe Mme PAYET Linda 1 Mme OUËNNE Indiana M. BODY Marcel 8 Mme BOUTBOUL Britt M. BLANCHET Julien 9 M. MELCHIOR Cyrille Mme AUBER Valérie 2 M. MOYAC Charles Mme RADAKICHENIN Nila 3 M. RANDRIANARIVELO Stéphane Mme CIARAPICA Amrita

3ème circonscription (Saint-Louis 3, Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis 2, Le Tampon 1, Le Tampon 2, Le Tampon 3, Le Tampon 4). Nombre de candidats : 11. Député sortant : Jean-Jacques Vlody (PS)

3ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 10 M. HOAREAU Philippe M. MOIRAUD Christophe 9 M. HOARAU Jacquet Mme GARDEBIEN Prisca 2 Mme GRONDIN Virginie M. BASSE Pascal 3 M. VLODY Jean-Jacques Mme HOARAU Chantal 11 M. DIJOUX Raphaël Mme GRONDIN Jacqueline 5 M. LEBIAN Jean-Hugues M. GEORGER Didier 6 Mme M'COUEZOU Catherine M. THEBAULT Yves 1 M. FONTAINE Antoine M. PAYET Gilles 4 Mme BASSIRE Nathalie M. CADET Jean Alain 7 M. HOARAU Clémendeau Mme RIDOLCE Parviz 8 Mme GARCIA Carine M. SAUTRON Serge



4ème circonscription (Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph 1, Saint-Joseph 2, Saint-Pierre 1, Saint-Pierre 2, Saint-Pierre 3, Saint-Pierre 4). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Patrick Lebreton (PS)

4ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 8 M. LORION David Mme K/BIDI Virginie 3 Mme BÉDIER Corine M. MIGNEAU Didier 2 M. LATCHOUMANIN Serge M. HOAREAU Mickaël 9 M. RIFOSTA Hermann Mme DUVIN-FONTAINE Mary 11 M. VON-PINE Bernard Mme MARIMOUTOU Anise 4 M. GHANTY Philippe M. DELPLANQUE Johan 12 Mme SÉNAC Sophie M. DANEZ Jean-François 7 Mme GOBALOU Virginie M. LEBRETON Patrick 1 M. BANON Maximin Mme MINATCHY Audrey 10 Mme ODAYEN Danon Lutchmee M. GRONDIN Bertrand 6 Mme PATEL Anaïs M. PAUZERAT Olivier 5 M. SARPEDON Jean-François Mme CARPAYE Mylène



5ème circonscription (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Philippe 1, Saint-Philippe 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau (PS)

5ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 9 M. GONTHIER Daniel Mme PAYET-BEN HAMIDA Viviane 5 Mme BRASIER-CLAIN Marie-Luce M. SADASSIVAM Vidjaya 6 M. TARKIN Willy Mme NEHOUA Ketty 2 Mme SETTAMA-VIDON Léopoldine M. CHANE TEF Henri 7 M. PAYET Jean Yves M. HOAREAU Esther 10 M. JULIE Jean-Luc Mme NARAYANIN Marie Edith 8 Mme BASSONVILLE Magaly M. PICARD Florent 4 M. RATENON Jean Hugues Mme BALBINE Vanessa 1 Mme HAYANO Alicia M. MARDAYE Giovanni 3 M. HOAREAU Jean-Paul Mme HOAREAU Marie Sylvia 11 M. LE CONSTANT Philippe Mme MULOT Mylène 12 M. DIJOUX Fabien M. NELSON Jean-Max



6ème circonscription (Saint-André 1, Saint-Denis 7, Saint-Denis 9, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne). Nombre de candidats : 16. Députée sortante : Monique Orphé (ex-PS)

6ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 10 Mme DUCHEMANN Yvette M. HURHUNGEE Florent 11 Mme RAMASSAMY Nadia M. SAUTRON Luçay 1 M. LEPERLIER Gilles Mme VIRAPINMODELY Nicole 14 M. VELLAYOUDOM Ravy Mme DORSEUIL Sandra 15 M. HOAREAU Pascal Mme LAGRANGE Marie-Josiane 6 M. PAYET Jean Luc M. LOMBARD Didier 2 Mme MARTIN CHARRON Elodie Mme ROBERT Margarette 9 M. GOPAL Didier Mme CHARLETTE Chantal 4 Mme FRUT Aurélie M. CAMELIN Bertrand 13 Mme COUTANDY Patricia M. BALBINE Jean-René 12 M. GRONDIN Geoffroy M. ICHOUZA Freddy 8 M. CORDEBOEUF Grégoire Mme CHANE-TUNE Florence 3 M. LAÏ-KANE-CHEONG Alexandre Mme AROUBANI Julie 7 M. ADEKALOM Johny Mme LAÏ-KON Sandrine 16 Mme ORPHE Monique M. JAURES Daniel 5 Mme MOUTIN Delia M. BOYER Richeville



7ème circonscription (Les Avirons, l'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu 1, Saint-Leu 2, Saint-Louis 1, Saint-Paul 4, Saint-Paul 5, les Trois-Bassins). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Thierry Robert (LPA)

7ème circonscription CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS 9 M. RIVIERE Jonathan Mme LEBEAU Anicha 12 Mme ICHIZA-IMAHO Julietta M. MOUTOUNAICK Willy 2 M. GAILLARD Perceval Mme GENCE Sandra 10 M. SERAPHIN Emmanuel Mme NATIVEL Lorraine 1 M. JOURDANNE Laurent Mme MILLET Lucie 8 M. MAROUVIN VIRAMALE Fabrice Mme BOIS Clodine 3 Mme SINIMALÉ Sandra M. PAYET Jean 6 M. NATIVEL Jean-François Mme VEMINARDI Mylène 11 M. MARCELY Eric Mme LAURET Clarisse 5 M. FAVRE Denis Mme PAYET Nancy 4 Mme GRAJA Michelle M. GRANCHERE Gérard 7 M. ROBERT Thierry Mme WON-FAH-HIN Marie-Rose



