LÉGISLATIVES 2017
Les résultats à La Réunion

A la Une ..

Législatives : 89 candidats enregistrés pour le 1er tour


Législatives : 89 candidats enregistrés pour le 1er tour
Ça y est, la liste des candidats qui se présentent aux prochaines législatives (1er tour) a été clôturée ce vendredi 19 mai. Ils seront donc 89 à prétendre à la députation dans les 7 circonscriptions de l’île sous réserve de l’examen des derniers dossiers enregistrés ce jours.

Un chiffre en hausse par rapport aux dernières législatives de 2012, où 59 candidats s’étaient alignés au premier tour.

Comme expliqué sur le site du ministère de l'Intérieur, s’il y a lieu de procéder à un second tour, les candidats pouvant s’y présenter devront déposer à nouveau leur candidature à partir de la proclamation des résultats du premier tour, jusqu’au mardi 13 juin 2017 à 18 heures. La campagne électorale sera ouverte le lundi 12 juin 2017 à 00h00 et se terminera le samedi 17 juin 2017 à minuit.


1ère circonscription (Saint-Denis 1, Saint-Denis 2, Saint-Denis 3, Saint-Denis 4, Saint-Denis 5, Saint-Denis 6, Saint-Denis 8). Nombre de candidats : 17. Député sortant : Philippe Naillet (remplaçant Ericka Bareigts PS)
 
       
N° d’ordre 1ère circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
7 Mme PONTALBA Julie M. DUCAMP Stéphane  
10 M. FOUCQUE Frédéric Mme VIRAMA Daisie  
5 M. CELESTE Jean-Pierre M. CANAGUY Krishna  
16 M. MOREL Jean-Jacques Mme IGNACE Lucie  
4 M. MAILLOT Hugues M. PAYET Daniel Paul  
17 M. PANECHOU Jean-Paul Mme ARABOUX Héléna  
9 M. FRUT Dominique M. MORTUREUX Bertrand  
11 M. POLEYA Jean Alexandre Mme BOYER Marie Livia  
6 Mme GASP Corinne M. TECHER Paul  
13 M. LEON Jürgen Mme ADEKALOM Adeline  
8 Mme BAREIGTS Ericka M. NAILLET Philippe  
1 M. MARCHAU Jean-Pierre Mme CESARI Maya  
14 M. ANGO Jean Roland Mme BOUCHER Annie-Claude  
3 Mme DEDIEU Ariane M. COMPE Jacques  
12 Mme NABENESA Karine M. SAUTRON Jean Claude  
15 M. MANGROLIA Farid Mme MOHAMED Aziza  
2 Mme BELKESSAM Isma M. MOALLA Mohamed  



2ème circonscription (Le Port 1 Nord, Le Port 2 Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul 1, Saint-Paul 2, Saint-Paul 3). Nombre de candidats : 9. Députée sortante : Huguette Bello (PLR)
 
  2ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
6 Mme CARPANIN Marie Gertrude M. NAGES Jean Max  
5 M. MERA Alix Jean Mme VERDUN Davilla  
4 Mme BELLO Huguette M. HOARAU Olivier  
7 M. VIGNE Christophe Mme PAYET Linda  
1 Mme OUËNNE Indiana M. BODY Marcel  
8 Mme BOUTBOUL Britt M. BLANCHET Julien  
9 M. MELCHIOR Cyrille Mme AUBER Valérie  
2 M. MOYAC Charles Mme RADAKICHENIN Nila  
3 M. RANDRIANARIVELO Stéphane Mme CIARAPICA Amrita  

3ème circonscription (Saint-Louis 3, Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis 2, Le Tampon 1, Le Tampon 2, Le Tampon 3, Le Tampon 4). Nombre de candidats : 11. Député sortant : Jean-Jacques Vlody (PS)
 
  3ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
10 M. HOAREAU Philippe M. MOIRAUD Christophe  
9 M. HOARAU Jacquet Mme GARDEBIEN Prisca  
2 Mme GRONDIN Virginie M. BASSE Pascal  
3 M. VLODY Jean-Jacques Mme HOARAU Chantal  
11 M. DIJOUX Raphaël Mme GRONDIN Jacqueline  
5 M. LEBIAN Jean-Hugues M. GEORGER Didier  
6 Mme M'COUEZOU Catherine M. THEBAULT Yves  
1 M. FONTAINE Antoine M. PAYET Gilles  
4 Mme BASSIRE Nathalie M. CADET Jean Alain  
7 M. HOARAU Clémendeau Mme RIDOLCE Parviz  
8 Mme GARCIA Carine M. SAUTRON Serge  


4ème circonscription (Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph 1, Saint-Joseph 2, Saint-Pierre 1, Saint-Pierre 2, Saint-Pierre 3, Saint-Pierre 4). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Patrick Lebreton (PS)
 
  4ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
8 M. LORION David Mme K/BIDI Virginie  
3 Mme BÉDIER Corine M. MIGNEAU Didier  
2 M. LATCHOUMANIN Serge M. HOAREAU Mickaël  
9 M. RIFOSTA Hermann Mme DUVIN-FONTAINE Mary  
11 M. VON-PINE Bernard Mme MARIMOUTOU Anise  
4 M. GHANTY Philippe M. DELPLANQUE Johan  
12 Mme SÉNAC Sophie M. DANEZ Jean-François  
7 Mme GOBALOU Virginie M. LEBRETON Patrick  
1 M. BANON Maximin Mme MINATCHY Audrey  
10 Mme ODAYEN Danon Lutchmee M. GRONDIN Bertrand  
6 Mme PATEL Anaïs M. PAUZERAT Olivier  
5 M. SARPEDON Jean-François Mme CARPAYE Mylène  


5ème circonscription (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Philippe 1, Saint-Philippe 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau (PS)
 
  5ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
9 M. GONTHIER Daniel Mme PAYET-BEN HAMIDA Viviane  
5 Mme BRASIER-CLAIN Marie-Luce M. SADASSIVAM Vidjaya  
6 M. TARKIN Willy Mme NEHOUA Ketty  
2 Mme SETTAMA-VIDON Léopoldine M. CHANE TEF Henri  
7 M. PAYET Jean Yves M. HOAREAU Esther  
10 M. JULIE Jean-Luc Mme NARAYANIN Marie Edith  
8 Mme BASSONVILLE Magaly M. PICARD Florent  
4 M. RATENON Jean Hugues Mme BALBINE Vanessa  
1 Mme HAYANO Alicia M. MARDAYE Giovanni  
3 M. HOAREAU Jean-Paul Mme HOAREAU Marie Sylvia  
11 M. LE CONSTANT Philippe Mme MULOT Mylène  
12 M. DIJOUX Fabien M. NELSON Jean-Max  


6ème circonscription (Saint-André 1, Saint-Denis 7, Saint-Denis 9, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne). Nombre de candidats : 16. Députée sortante : Monique Orphé (ex-PS)
 
  6ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
10 Mme DUCHEMANN Yvette M. HURHUNGEE Florent  
11 Mme RAMASSAMY Nadia M. SAUTRON Luçay  
1 M. LEPERLIER Gilles Mme VIRAPINMODELY Nicole  
14 M. VELLAYOUDOM Ravy Mme DORSEUIL Sandra  
15 M. HOAREAU Pascal Mme LAGRANGE Marie-Josiane  
6 M. PAYET Jean Luc M. LOMBARD Didier  
2 Mme MARTIN CHARRON Elodie Mme ROBERT Margarette  
9 M. GOPAL Didier Mme CHARLETTE Chantal  
4 Mme FRUT Aurélie M. CAMELIN Bertrand  
13 Mme COUTANDY Patricia M. BALBINE Jean-René  
12 M. GRONDIN Geoffroy M. ICHOUZA Freddy  
8 M. CORDEBOEUF Grégoire Mme CHANE-TUNE Florence  
3 M. LAÏ-KANE-CHEONG Alexandre Mme AROUBANI Julie  
7 M. ADEKALOM Johny Mme LAÏ-KON Sandrine  
16 Mme ORPHE Monique M. JAURES Daniel  
5 Mme MOUTIN Delia M. BOYER Richeville  


7ème circonscription (Les Avirons, l'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu 1, Saint-Leu 2, Saint-Louis 1, Saint-Paul 4, Saint-Paul 5, les Trois-Bassins). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Thierry Robert (LPA)
 
  7ème circonscription    
  CANDIDATS SUPPLEANTS  
9 M. RIVIERE Jonathan Mme LEBEAU Anicha  
12 Mme ICHIZA-IMAHO Julietta M. MOUTOUNAICK Willy  
2 M. GAILLARD Perceval Mme GENCE Sandra  
10 M. SERAPHIN Emmanuel Mme NATIVEL Lorraine  
1 M. JOURDANNE Laurent Mme MILLET Lucie  
8 M. MAROUVIN VIRAMALE Fabrice Mme BOIS Clodine  
3 Mme SINIMALÉ Sandra M. PAYET Jean  
6 M. NATIVEL Jean-François Mme VEMINARDI Mylène  
11 M. MARCELY Eric Mme LAURET Clarisse  
5 M. FAVRE Denis Mme PAYET Nancy  
4 Mme GRAJA Michelle M. GRANCHERE Gérard  
7 M. ROBERT Thierry Mme WON-FAH-HIN Marie-Rose  
Vendredi 19 Mai 2017 - 20:32
Zinfos974
Lu 5295 fois




1.Posté par Oscar DUDULE le 20/05/2017 01:06
Dans la 4ème, un autre médias rajoute Annie Claude Boucher. Elle n'apparait pas ici. Erreur ??

2.Posté par Jacob le 20/05/2017 06:01 (depuis mobile)
À quand une loi pour la titurilisation des employés communaux ? Question À tout les députés

3.Posté par DOGOUNET le 20/05/2017 07:08
La soupe est elle si bonne et les pékins d'électeurs toujours aussi KONS ?

4.Posté par Coluche le 20/05/2017 10:07
A Dogounet,
Bien sur que la soupe est bonne voire excellente... Vu le nombre de candidats dans chaque circonscription. , il vaudrait mieux finalement que tous les inscrits soient systématiquement candidats à l'érection avec leur assentiment !

