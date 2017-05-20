Législatives : 89 candidats enregistrés pour le 1er tour

Ça y est, la liste des candidats qui se présentent aux prochaines législatives (1er tour) a été clôturée ce vendredi 19 mai. Ils seront donc 89 à prétendre à la députation dans les 7 circonscriptions de l’île sous réserve de l’examen des derniers dossiers enregistrés ce jours.
Un chiffre en hausse par rapport aux dernières législatives de 2012, où 59 candidats s’étaient alignés au premier tour.
Comme expliqué sur le site du ministère de l'Intérieur, s’il y a lieu de procéder à un second tour, les candidats pouvant s’y présenter devront déposer à nouveau leur candidature à partir de la proclamation des résultats du premier tour, jusqu’au mardi 13 juin 2017 à 18 heures. La campagne électorale sera ouverte le lundi 12 juin 2017 à 00h00 et se terminera le samedi 17 juin 2017 à minuit.
1ère circonscription (Saint-Denis 1, Saint-Denis 2, Saint-Denis 3, Saint-Denis 4, Saint-Denis 5, Saint-Denis 6, Saint-Denis 8). Nombre de candidats : 17. Député sortant : Philippe Naillet (remplaçant Ericka Bareigts PS)
2ème circonscription (Le Port 1 Nord, Le Port 2 Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul 1, Saint-Paul 2, Saint-Paul 3). Nombre de candidats : 9. Députée sortante : Huguette Bello (PLR)
3ème circonscription (Saint-Louis 3, Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis 2, Le Tampon 1, Le Tampon 2, Le Tampon 3, Le Tampon 4). Nombre de candidats : 11. Député sortant : Jean-Jacques Vlody (PS)
4ème circonscription (Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph 1, Saint-Joseph 2, Saint-Pierre 1, Saint-Pierre 2, Saint-Pierre 3, Saint-Pierre 4). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Patrick Lebreton (PS)
5ème circonscription (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Philippe 1, Saint-Philippe 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau (PS)
6ème circonscription (Saint-André 1, Saint-Denis 7, Saint-Denis 9, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne). Nombre de candidats : 16. Députée sortante : Monique Orphé (ex-PS)
7ème circonscription (Les Avirons, l'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu 1, Saint-Leu 2, Saint-Louis 1, Saint-Paul 4, Saint-Paul 5, les Trois-Bassins). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Thierry Robert (LPA)
|N° d’ordre
|1ère circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|7
|Mme PONTALBA Julie
|M. DUCAMP Stéphane
|10
|M. FOUCQUE Frédéric
|Mme VIRAMA Daisie
|5
|M. CELESTE Jean-Pierre
|M. CANAGUY Krishna
|16
|M. MOREL Jean-Jacques
|Mme IGNACE Lucie
|4
|M. MAILLOT Hugues
|M. PAYET Daniel Paul
|17
|M. PANECHOU Jean-Paul
|Mme ARABOUX Héléna
|9
|M. FRUT Dominique
|M. MORTUREUX Bertrand
|11
|M. POLEYA Jean Alexandre
|Mme BOYER Marie Livia
|6
|Mme GASP Corinne
|M. TECHER Paul
|13
|M. LEON Jürgen
|Mme ADEKALOM Adeline
|8
|Mme BAREIGTS Ericka
|M. NAILLET Philippe
|1
|M. MARCHAU Jean-Pierre
|Mme CESARI Maya
|14
|M. ANGO Jean Roland
|Mme BOUCHER Annie-Claude
|3
|Mme DEDIEU Ariane
|M. COMPE Jacques
|12
|Mme NABENESA Karine
|M. SAUTRON Jean Claude
|15
|M. MANGROLIA Farid
|Mme MOHAMED Aziza
|2
|Mme BELKESSAM Isma
|M. MOALLA Mohamed
2ème circonscription (Le Port 1 Nord, Le Port 2 Sud, La Possession, Saint-Paul 1, Saint-Paul 2, Saint-Paul 3). Nombre de candidats : 9. Députée sortante : Huguette Bello (PLR)
|2ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|6
|Mme CARPANIN Marie Gertrude
|M. NAGES Jean Max
|5
|M. MERA Alix Jean
|Mme VERDUN Davilla
|4
|Mme BELLO Huguette
|M. HOARAU Olivier
|7
|M. VIGNE Christophe
|Mme PAYET Linda
|1
|Mme OUËNNE Indiana
|M. BODY Marcel
|8
|Mme BOUTBOUL Britt
|M. BLANCHET Julien
|9
|M. MELCHIOR Cyrille
|Mme AUBER Valérie
|2
|M. MOYAC Charles
|Mme RADAKICHENIN Nila
|3
|M. RANDRIANARIVELO Stéphane
|Mme CIARAPICA Amrita
3ème circonscription (Saint-Louis 3, Cilaos, Entre-Deux, Saint-Louis 2, Le Tampon 1, Le Tampon 2, Le Tampon 3, Le Tampon 4). Nombre de candidats : 11. Député sortant : Jean-Jacques Vlody (PS)
|3ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|10
|M. HOAREAU Philippe
|M. MOIRAUD Christophe
|9
|M. HOARAU Jacquet
|Mme GARDEBIEN Prisca
|2
|Mme GRONDIN Virginie
|M. BASSE Pascal
|3
|M. VLODY Jean-Jacques
|Mme HOARAU Chantal
|11
|M. DIJOUX Raphaël
|Mme GRONDIN Jacqueline
|5
|M. LEBIAN Jean-Hugues
|M. GEORGER Didier
|6
|Mme M'COUEZOU Catherine
|M. THEBAULT Yves
|1
|M. FONTAINE Antoine
|M. PAYET Gilles
|4
|Mme BASSIRE Nathalie
|M. CADET Jean Alain
|7
|M. HOARAU Clémendeau
|Mme RIDOLCE Parviz
|8
|Mme GARCIA Carine
|M. SAUTRON Serge
4ème circonscription (Petite-Ile, Saint-Joseph 1, Saint-Joseph 2, Saint-Pierre 1, Saint-Pierre 2, Saint-Pierre 3, Saint-Pierre 4). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Patrick Lebreton (PS)
|4ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|8
|M. LORION David
|Mme K/BIDI Virginie
|3
|Mme BÉDIER Corine
|M. MIGNEAU Didier
|2
|M. LATCHOUMANIN Serge
|M. HOAREAU Mickaël
|9
|M. RIFOSTA Hermann
|Mme DUVIN-FONTAINE Mary
|11
|M. VON-PINE Bernard
|Mme MARIMOUTOU Anise
|4
|M. GHANTY Philippe
|M. DELPLANQUE Johan
|12
|Mme SÉNAC Sophie
|M. DANEZ Jean-François
|7
|Mme GOBALOU Virginie
|M. LEBRETON Patrick
|1
|M. BANON Maximin
|Mme MINATCHY Audrey
|10
|Mme ODAYEN Danon Lutchmee
|M. GRONDIN Bertrand
|6
|Mme PATEL Anaïs
|M. PAUZERAT Olivier
|5
|M. SARPEDON Jean-François
|Mme CARPAYE Mylène
5ème circonscription (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Philippe 1, Saint-Philippe 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau (PS)
|5ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|9
|M. GONTHIER Daniel
|Mme PAYET-BEN HAMIDA Viviane
|5
|Mme BRASIER-CLAIN Marie-Luce
|M. SADASSIVAM Vidjaya
|6
|M. TARKIN Willy
|Mme NEHOUA Ketty
|2
|Mme SETTAMA-VIDON Léopoldine
|M. CHANE TEF Henri
|7
|M. PAYET Jean Yves
|M. HOAREAU Esther
|10
|M. JULIE Jean-Luc
|Mme NARAYANIN Marie Edith
|8
|Mme BASSONVILLE Magaly
|M. PICARD Florent
|4
|M. RATENON Jean Hugues
|Mme BALBINE Vanessa
|1
|Mme HAYANO Alicia
|M. MARDAYE Giovanni
|3
|M. HOAREAU Jean-Paul
|Mme HOAREAU Marie Sylvia
|11
|M. LE CONSTANT Philippe
|Mme MULOT Mylène
|12
|M. DIJOUX Fabien
|M. NELSON Jean-Max
6ème circonscription (Saint-André 1, Saint-Denis 7, Saint-Denis 9, Sainte-Marie, Sainte-Suzanne). Nombre de candidats : 16. Députée sortante : Monique Orphé (ex-PS)
|6ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|10
|Mme DUCHEMANN Yvette
|M. HURHUNGEE Florent
|11
|Mme RAMASSAMY Nadia
|M. SAUTRON Luçay
|1
|M. LEPERLIER Gilles
|Mme VIRAPINMODELY Nicole
|14
|M. VELLAYOUDOM Ravy
|Mme DORSEUIL Sandra
|15
|M. HOAREAU Pascal
|Mme LAGRANGE Marie-Josiane
|6
|M. PAYET Jean Luc
|M. LOMBARD Didier
|2
|Mme MARTIN CHARRON Elodie
|Mme ROBERT Margarette
|9
|M. GOPAL Didier
|Mme CHARLETTE Chantal
|4
|Mme FRUT Aurélie
|M. CAMELIN Bertrand
|13
|Mme COUTANDY Patricia
|M. BALBINE Jean-René
|12
|M. GRONDIN Geoffroy
|M. ICHOUZA Freddy
|8
|M. CORDEBOEUF Grégoire
|Mme CHANE-TUNE Florence
|3
|M. LAÏ-KANE-CHEONG Alexandre
|Mme AROUBANI Julie
|7
|M. ADEKALOM Johny
|Mme LAÏ-KON Sandrine
|16
|Mme ORPHE Monique
|M. JAURES Daniel
|5
|Mme MOUTIN Delia
|M. BOYER Richeville
7ème circonscription (Les Avirons, l'Etang-Salé, Saint-Leu 1, Saint-Leu 2, Saint-Louis 1, Saint-Paul 4, Saint-Paul 5, les Trois-Bassins). Nombre de candidats : 12. Député sortant : Thierry Robert (LPA)
|7ème circonscription
|CANDIDATS
|SUPPLEANTS
|9
|M. RIVIERE Jonathan
|Mme LEBEAU Anicha
|12
|Mme ICHIZA-IMAHO Julietta
|M. MOUTOUNAICK Willy
|2
|M. GAILLARD Perceval
|Mme GENCE Sandra
|10
|M. SERAPHIN Emmanuel
|Mme NATIVEL Lorraine
|1
|M. JOURDANNE Laurent
|Mme MILLET Lucie
|8
|M. MAROUVIN VIRAMALE Fabrice
|Mme BOIS Clodine
|3
|Mme SINIMALÉ Sandra
|M. PAYET Jean
|6
|M. NATIVEL Jean-François
|Mme VEMINARDI Mylène
|11
|M. MARCELY Eric
|Mme LAURET Clarisse
|5
|M. FAVRE Denis
|Mme PAYET Nancy
|4
|Mme GRAJA Michelle
|M. GRANCHERE Gérard
|7
|M. ROBERT Thierry
|Mme WON-FAH-HIN Marie-Rose