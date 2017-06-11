5e circonscription

Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau
Cantons : (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Benoît 1, Saint-Benoît 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe)
Nombre d'électeurs : 82 967
Lors des dernières législatives de 2012, Jean-Claude Fruteau s'était imposé (67,74%) face à Stéphane Fouassin (32,26%). Taux de participation : 39,71% (1er tour) et 44,51% (2e tour).
Législatives 2017 - 1er tour :
|Bras-Panon
|Plaine-des-Palmistes
|Saint-André (1ère centaine...)
|Saint-Benoît
|Salazie
|Sainte-Rose
|Saint-Benoît
|Circonscription
|Alicia HAYANO
|Léopoldine SETTAMA VIDON
|Jean-Paul HOAREAU
|Jean Hugues RATENON
|Marie-Luce BRASIER CLAIN
|Willy TARKIN
|Jean Yves PAYET
|Magaly BASSONVILLE
|Daniel GONTHIER
|Jean-Luc JULIE
|Philippe LE CONSTANT
|Fabien DIJOUX