Les circonscriptions

5e circonscription


5e circonscription
Député sortant : Jean-Claude Fruteau

Cantons : (Bras-Panon, Plaine-des-Palmistes, Saint-André 2, Saint-André 3, Saint-Benoît 1, Saint-Benoît 2, Salazie, Sainte-Rose, Saint-Philippe)

Nombre d'électeurs : 82 967

Lors des dernières législatives de 2012, Jean-Claude Fruteau s'était imposé (67,74%) face à Stéphane Fouassin (32,26%). Taux de participation : 39,71% (1er tour) et 44,51% (2e tour).

Législatives 2017 - 1er tour :

  Bras-Panon Plaine-des-Palmistes Saint-André (1ère centaine...) Saint-Benoît Salazie Sainte-Rose Saint-Benoît Circonscription
Alicia HAYANO                
Léopoldine SETTAMA VIDON                
Jean-Paul HOAREAU                
Jean Hugues RATENON                
Marie-Luce BRASIER CLAIN                
Willy TARKIN                
Jean Yves PAYET                
Magaly BASSONVILLE                
Daniel GONTHIER                
Jean-Luc JULIE                
Philippe LE CONSTANT                
Fabien DIJOUX                

Samedi 10 Juin 2017 - 23:02
Zinfos974
Lu 132 fois



Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Samedi 10 Juin 2017 - 23:06 1ère circonscription

Samedi 10 Juin 2017 - 23:05 2e circonscription

4, cité Fontaine
97400 Saint-Denis

06 92 97 75 75
contact@zinfos974.com


- Contact

- Signaler un abus

- Mentions légales

Les rubriques